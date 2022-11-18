Garrick Higgo shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Garrick Higgo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

Higgo hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Higgo's 93 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Higgo's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Higgo chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green sixth, Higgo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.