Erik Barnes shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Erik Barnes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

Barnes got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Barnes's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Barnes had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Barnes chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Barnes's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.