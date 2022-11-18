Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Eric Cole in the second round at the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Eric Cole hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cole finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Eric Cole's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eric Cole to 2 under for the round.