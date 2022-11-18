Dylan Wu shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Dylan Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 60th at 4 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Wu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Wu's 92 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green sixth, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wu had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Wu's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.