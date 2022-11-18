Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

Dylan Frittelli hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Frittelli's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Frittelli hit his 236 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.