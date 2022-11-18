Davis Riley putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Davis Riley's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

Riley tee shot went 188 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Riley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Riley had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Riley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Riley to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Riley's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

Riley got a double bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Riley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Riley had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.