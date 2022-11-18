David Lingmerth putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

David Lingmerth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under with Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, David Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put David Lingmerth at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Lingmerth had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lingmerth's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 5 under for the round.