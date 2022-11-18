Cole Hammer putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

Cole Hammer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hammer finished his day tied for 1st at 12 under with Harry Higgs and Andrew Putnam; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Cole Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole Hammer to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Hammer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hammer to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hammer had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hammer's 170 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Hammer hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Hammer had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to 4 under for the round.