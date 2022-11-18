  • Cole Hammer putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Cole Hammer makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Cole Hammer buries 17-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Cole Hammer makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.