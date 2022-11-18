Chris Stroud shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Chris Stroud hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

Stroud got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stroud hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stroud to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Stroud chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Stroud chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at 3 under for the round.