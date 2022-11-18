Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 88th at 2 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Chris Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

Kirk hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

Kirk hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Kirk's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 45 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Kirk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Kirk at 1 under for the round.