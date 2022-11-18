Carl Yuan shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Carl Yuan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 60th at 4 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Yuan's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Yuan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Yuan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Yuan at 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Yuan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Yuan had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Yuan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Yuan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 3 under for the round.

Yuan got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 2 under for the round.