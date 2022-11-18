Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Cameron Percy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Percy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green third, Percy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Percy's 104 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green 12th, Percy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.