Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic

Cameron Champ hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Champ got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Champ had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to 2 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Champ chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Champ's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.