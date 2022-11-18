Brian Harman putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Brian Harman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Brian Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Harman's 136 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.