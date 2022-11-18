Brian Gay comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RSM Classic

Brian Gay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Gay finished his day tied for 88th at 2 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Brian Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brian Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gay had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gay's 151 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.