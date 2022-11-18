Brett Drewitt shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RSM Classic

Brett Drewitt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Drewitt had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Drewitt hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Drewitt's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Drewitt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Drewitt to 4 under for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 4 under for the round.