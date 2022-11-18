Brent Grant rebounds from poor front in second round of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Brent Grant hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Grant finished his day tied for 60th at 4 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Brent Grant got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brent Grant to 1 over for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Grant's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Grant reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grant had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grant to even-par for the round.