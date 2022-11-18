Brandon Wu rebounds from poor front in second round of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Brandon Wu hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wu finished his day tied for 60th at 4 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a 250 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Brandon Wu chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Wu's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Wu hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Wu chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wu's 181 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 2 under for the round.