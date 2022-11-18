Brandon Matthews shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic

Brandon Matthews hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Matthews had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Matthews hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 2 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Matthews's tee shot went 299 yards to the native area, his second shot went 57 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 81 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Matthews's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Matthews's tee shot went 205 yards to the left intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 14 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Matthews had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Matthews chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Matthews suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matthews at 1 under for the round.