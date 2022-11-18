Bill Haas shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic

Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 125th at 2 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Haas had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Haas went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.