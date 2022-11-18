Ben Taylor posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the second round of the RSM Classic

Ben Taylor hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Taylor finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Ben Taylor got to the green in 3 and sunk 66-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Taylor's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.