Ben Griffin shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Ben Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Griffin hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Griffin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

Griffin hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.