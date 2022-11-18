Austin Smotherman shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Austin Smotherman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 125th at 2 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Smotherman's 94 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

Smotherman got a double bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Smotherman hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Smotherman had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Smotherman's tee shot went 195 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.