Austin Cook shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Austin Cook hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 125th at 2 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Cook hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Cook got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cook's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.