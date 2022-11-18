Augusto Núñez shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Augusto Núñez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 138th at 4 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Núñez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

Núñez got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Núñez to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Núñez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 2 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Núñez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Núñez to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Núñez hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a three-putt triple bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second. This moved Núñez to 6 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Núñez hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Núñez at 6 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Núñez chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to 5 over for the round.