Andrew Landry putts himself to a 7-under 63 in second round of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Andrew Landry hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 60th at 4 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Andrew Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Landry's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Landry reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Landry at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Landry chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Landry to 6 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Landry hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 7 under for the round.