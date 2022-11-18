Alex Smalley shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RSM Classic

Alex Smalley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Smalley hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Smalley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Smalley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Smalley's 77 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Smalley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.