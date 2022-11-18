Strong putting brings Adam Svensson a 6-under 64 in round two of the RSM Classic

Adam Svensson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Svensson finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Adam Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Svensson had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Svensson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 6 under for the round.