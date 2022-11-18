Adam Schenk finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 88th at 2 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Schenk hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Schenk's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Schenk's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Schenk chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Schenk at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schenk's 167 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.