Aaron Baddeley putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Aaron Baddeley chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Baddeley's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Baddeley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.