Zac Blair putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

Zac Blair hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blair finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Zac Blair had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zac Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Blair's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Blair's 173 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Blair chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Blair had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.