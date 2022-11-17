Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic

Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.