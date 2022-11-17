Will Gordon shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Will Gordon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Gordon got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gordon to 2 over for the round.

Gordon hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

Gordon hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.