Tyler Duncan shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 145th at 5 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Duncan's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Duncan tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 408-yard par-4 13th, Duncan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Duncan's 96 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

Duncan got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 5 over for the round.