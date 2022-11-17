Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Troy Merritt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt had a fantastic chip-in on the 192-yard par-3 17th. His tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.