Trey Mullinax putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 first round in the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Trey Mullinax hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 145th at 5 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Trey Mullinax's tee shot went 260 yards to the native area and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.