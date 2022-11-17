Trevor Cone shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic

Trevor Cone hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cone finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 15th, Cone's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Cone had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cone to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cone reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.