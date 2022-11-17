Tom Hoge putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the RSM Classic

Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Tom Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tom Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Hoge's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoge had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoge's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.