Tim Weinhart shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RSM Classic

Tim Weinhart hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Weinhart finished his day tied for 145th at 5 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Weinhart had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Weinhart to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Weinhart had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Weinhart to even for the round.

Weinhart got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Weinhart to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Weinhart had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Weinhart to 2 over for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 second, Weinhart chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Weinhart to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Weinhart suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Weinhart at 4 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Weinhart's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 43 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.