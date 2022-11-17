Taylor Moore shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RSM Classic

Taylor Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Moore had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.

At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 4 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.