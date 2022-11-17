Taylor Montgomery putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

Taylor Montgomery hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor Montgomery hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Montgomery had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Montgomery chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.

Montgomery tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Montgomery at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Montgomery had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.