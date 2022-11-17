6-over 76 by Tano Goya in first round of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Tano Goya hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 151st at 6 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Goya got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 1 over for the round.

Goya hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Goya to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Goya's 187 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Goya to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Goya reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Goya had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Goya to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Goya chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Goya to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Goya took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Goya to 6 over for the round.