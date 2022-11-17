Sung Kang shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RSM Classic

Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kang hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Kang missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.