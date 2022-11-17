Stewart Cink shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RSM Classic

Stewart Cink hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Cink reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Cink at 2 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Cink chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Cink to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On his second stroke on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Cink went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.