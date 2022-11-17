Seung-Yul Noh putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

Seung-Yul Noh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 46th at 2 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Seung-Yul Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Noh's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 under for the round.