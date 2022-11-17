Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Straka's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Straka's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Straka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Straka at 1 under for the round.