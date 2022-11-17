  • Sean O'Hair shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Sean O'Hair makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Sean O'Hair sinks 39-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Sean O'Hair makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.