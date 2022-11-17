Sean O'Hair shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic

Sean O'Hair hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put O'Hair at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, O'Hair had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, O'Hair hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, O'Hair's 191 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 5 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 4 under for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 16th, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.