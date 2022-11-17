Seamus Power putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Seamus Power hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Seamus Power's tee shot went 213 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Power hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Power's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Power hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.