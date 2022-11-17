Strong putting brings Scott Stallings an even-par round one of the RSM Classic

Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Scott Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Stallings's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Stallings hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Stallings's tee shot went 215 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.