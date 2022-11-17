Scott Piercy shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 130th at 3 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Piercy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Piercy at 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.